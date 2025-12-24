Worcestershire driver binned for dodging speeding fines with 'NIP farm' scam

Jagjit Singh slapped with six-month ban and hefty fine

A Worcestershire motorist has been banned from the roads for six months and fined £1,150 after trying to dodge three speeding offences using an illegal ‘NIP farm’ scheme.

The sentence was handed down at Worcester Magistrates Court on 19 December following speeding offences detected across Worcestershire last year.

How the ‘NIP farm’ scam works

Jagjit Singh, 23, of 460 Cannock Road, #Wolverhampton, attempted to evade punishment by sending his speeding notices to a so-called ‘NIP farm’—an illegal setup where another person fills out the driver identification form using fake names and forwards the notices to a different address.

He also fraudulently used two other people’s driving licences to hide who was behind the wheel during the offences.

Failure to identify the driver costs Singh dearly

According to West Mercia Police, Singh was legally required to supply accurate driver details for the offences. His failure to cooperate, combined with use of the illegal NIP farm, led to his driving ban and financial penalty.