Worker Dies in Tragic Incident at Northamptonshire Steel Plant

A deadly accident has rocked Tata Steel UK’s Corby site in Northamptonshire. A worker was fatally injured, prompting a full investigation.

Company Confirms Fatal Injury

Tata Steel UK confirmed the tragedy in a statement: “We can confirm that a worker has been fatally injured in an incident at our Corby site. We are currently investigating and are cooperating fully with the police and the Health and Safety Executive. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to our colleague’s friends and family.”

The steel plant will remain closed on Wednesday as inquiries continue.

Police Probe Sudden Death

Northamptonshire Police were called to Weldon Road at around 1pm on Tuesday after reports of a man’s sudden death. Officers are working alongside the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the cause.

A police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.”