Worry Over Missing Surrey Woman Last Spotted Near Cornwall Cliffs

Police are urgently searching for 51-year-old Sheherazade Van Der Zijden, who vanished after a mysterious journey from Surrey to Cornwall.

Trail From London to Cornwall

Sheherazade was last seen at her Surrey home on Thursday, 15th January 2026. The next day, she took a train from London to Cornwall.

On 16th January, she boarded a First Cornwall Bus at Hayle Viaduct at 12:37pm. The bus reached North Cliffs near Hayle by 1:05pm.

Personal Items Found, But No Sign of Her

Tragically, her belongings were discovered near the cliff edge, but Sheherazade herself has not been seen since.

Police Appeal for Information

Devon and Cornwall Police are deeply concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 50260013343.