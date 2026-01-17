Worrying Disappearance: 14-Year-Old Priya Missing in Lewisham

Lewisham police are urgently searching for Priya, a 14-year-old girl who has vanished in the Lewisham area.

Last Seen in All Black

Priya was last spotted wearing a black coat, black hoodie, black leggings, and black trainers. Authorities say they are concerned for her safety.

Police Plea: Help Find Priya

“14-year-old Priya is missing from Lewisham. Can you help us find 14-year-old Priya? She is missing from the Lewisham area and we are worried about her. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a black hoodie, black leggings and black trainers. If sighted, please call 101 quoting CAD 3656/14JAN26.” – Lewisham MPS

If you see Priya, contact the police immediately on 101 with reference CAD 3656/14JAN26.