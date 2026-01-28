Watch Live

ATTACK TURNED DEADLY Domestic Abuser Jailed for Suffocating Woman in Worthing

  • Updated: 15:26
  • , 28 January 2026

A violent domestic abuser has been locked up for two years after trying to suffocate a woman in Worthing. Enzo Giarratano, 54, from West Kensington, attacked a woman he knew at a Worthing address on 18 January 2023.

Attack Turned Deadly

Giarratano trapped the victim inside, covering her mouth and nose, making her fear for her life. Despite her desperate cries for help, he dragged her back when she tried to escape. The horrifying assault only stopped when a neighbour confronted him at the front door.

Court Hearings Reveal Lasting Trauma

At Lewes Crown Court on 16 January, Giarratano pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional suffocation. The victim described ongoing trauma, including panic attacks, nightmares, and a crippling fear of leaving her home.

Investigator Jake Saunders of Sussex Police said: “The victim reported this traumatic incident and has shown great courage. I would also like to thank the neighbour who supported the victim and called the police. We take reports of domestic violence and abuse extremely seriously. In this case, a dangerous offender has admitted his offences in court and is now serving a significant custodial sentence.”

Sussex Police Urge Victims to Speak Up

Sussex Police are urging anyone suffering domestic abuse to step forward. They promise victims that their safety and well-being are the top priority.

