HOME GUTTED BY BLAZE Worthing Family Left Homeless After Devastating New Year’s Day Fire

  • Updated: 23:00
  • , 3 January 2026
Worthing Family Left Homeless After Devastating New Year’s Day Fire

A Worthing family has lost everything after a fierce house blaze tore through their home in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Five Injured in Early Morning Blaze

Emergency services scrambled to a property on Abbingdon Walk at around 4.20am on January 1 following reports of a serious fire. Sussex Police confirmed five people were injured and rushed to hospital. Firefighters heroically rescued a woman in her 50s, giving first aid before paramedics took over.

Six fire engines battled the inferno, which destroyed the family’s home. Police and fire crews are investigating the cause, but have ruled out suspicious circumstances for now.

Family Faces Heartbreaking Struggle

Lynn, Steve, and their three children are now scattered across specialist hospitals in Bristol, East Grinstead, and Brighton. Steve is travelling between locations to support his family through their injuries and ongoing treatment.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the family cover emergency accommodation, clothes, essentials, and unexpected costs as they rebuild their lives.

“They face an unimaginable period of grief alongside the immediate reality of having absolutely nothing left,” a spokesperson for the appeal said. “The most important thing right now is getting through each day without the added pressure of finances. Any contribution, no matter the size, will be hugely appreciated.”

How You Can Help

The local community has rallied quickly, praising the emergency crews’ swift action and supporting the family’s long recovery journey.

To donate or share the appeal, visit the GoFundMe page here: https://gofund.me/e8682c4d1

