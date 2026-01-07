Wrexham Man Jailed for Selling Deadly Chemical Online to Assist Suicides

Miles Cross, 33, from Wrexham, has been sentenced to 14 years after admitting to selling a chemical used to assist suicides. Two deaths have been linked to his actions.

Chemical Sold to Vulnerable Buyers via Dark Web Forum

Cross set up new email accounts, bank details, and a phone to launch an online “business” selling the lethal chemical. Operating under a fake name on a secret forum from July 2024, he posted a QR code so buyers could order directly and pay him £100 each via bank transfer.

He mailed the chemical to at least four customers, two of whom are now confirmed dead, including 26-year-old Shubhreet Singh from West Yorkshire.

Victim Speaks Out on His Callous Exploitation

“Because this person made it so easily available makes me think they preyed on vulnerable people like me,” said one surviving customer who purchased the chemical during a vulnerable moment. “The substance he sold could have ended my life and ruined my family.”

Police Crack Down on Online Predators Targeting the Suicidal

North Wales Assistant Chief Constable Gareth Evans condemned Cross’s actions, urging anyone suffering suicidal thoughts to seek help from specialists such as the Samaritans rather than dark web forums where predators lurk.

“I think it’s been surprising that someone would stoop so low as to take advantage of people in such a vulnerable state and seek to profit from them,” he said.

Despite repeated questioning, Cross refused to disclose information about his customers during the police investigation. This prosecution marks the first of its kind.

Calls for Tougher Action Against Pro-Suicide Forums

Ofcom is investigating the forum but it has already been blocked for UK users. Campaigners like Molly Rose Foundation chief Andy Burrows demand urgent penalties for the forum’s owners to stop copycats emerging.

“Miles Cross was able to callously use an online pro-suicide forum to target vulnerable people and sell a poison linked to at least 133 UK deaths,” said Burrows.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Call the Samaritans on 116 123 (UK) or email [email protected]. In the US, dial 1 (800) 273-TALK.