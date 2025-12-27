Watch Live

WRONG BODY Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up

  • Updated: 13:10
  • , 27 December 2025
Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up

 

A shocking mix-up at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital has led to the cremation of the wrong body. Staff involved in the disaster have been suspended as NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde launches an urgent investigation.

Devastating Error Hits Scotland’s Biggest Health Board

The incident, which unfolded last month, has left two families reeling. Both have been informed and the patients’ remains are now with funeral directors helping them through this heartbreaking ordeal. The health board says the error was down to human error despite their “very rigorous” mortuary procedures.

Hospital Boss Issues Sincere Apology

“I would like to offer my sincere apologies to both families affected. We have very rigorous processes for identification and labelling of bodies from arrival in our mortuaries until their release into the care of an undertaker,” said Dr Scott Davidson, NHSGGC medical director. “It is of deep regret that these processes have not been adhered to on this occasion, causing significant distress at an already difficult time.”

Shock and Grief for Families Involved

The mix-up means one family’s loved one was cremated without the funeral they had planned. Another family faces the cruel reality that a stranger was cremated in place of their relative. This represents a catastrophic failure of trust and procedure at one of Scotland’s largest hospitals.

The ongoing probe will reveal how the error slipped through multiple safeguards. Meanwhile, the hospital has been tight-lipped about exactly how many staff are suspended and the finer details of what went wrong.

 

