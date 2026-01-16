WWII Bombs Blown Up at Sea After Devon Evacuations

Devon breathed a sigh of relief as residents in Plymouth and Exmouth returned home safe and sound following the successful removal and destruction of two Second World War bombs. The nerve-wracking evacuations are now over after bomb disposal teams took action in a high-stakes operation.

Exmouth Chaos: 600m Safety Zone Lifted

Thousands of people faced a tense wait after a bomb was dredged up at Exmouth Marina on Wednesday, prompting a massive 600-metre cordon. The danger zone was finally lifted on Friday morning when the device was taken out to sea and detonated in a carefully controlled explosion at 8:13am.

Plymouth Police Evacuate 800 Residents Overnight

Meanwhile, in Plymouth, around 800 residents had to flee their homes overnight after a WWII bomb was uncovered at a building site. Military experts swiftly removed the device and destroyed it at sea, allowing residents and businesses to reopen quickly.

Bomb Disposal Experts Praise Team Effort

Army bomb disposal chief Colonel Darren Fisher said the challenging job hinged on identifying the bombs’ fuses. “Having to X-ray and understand the types of fuse that were in both of those devices was key,” he explained. “The complexity was due to the condition and positioning of the devices, so safety was our top priority.”

“Really, the complexity of the task was the state those devices were in and the position in which they were found. That’s why it was important to keep the safety of the public and our people at the forefront of our minds.” – Colonel Darren Fisher

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper of Devon and Cornwall Police called the operation “unprecedented,” adding: “It’s wonderful that both incidents have been safely executed. I’m really proud all agencies worked together to bring this to a safe conclusion. My officers and staff worked tirelessly – we didn’t want this to drag on for days.”

“Everyone has pulled in really long hours to get this safely to a conclusion in the minimum time. Some people were only out of their homes for a couple of nights, but this could have gone on much longer.” – Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper

The swift teamwork between bomb squads, police, and volunteers ensured the quick, safe resolution, allowing life to return to normal across Devon’s coastal communities.