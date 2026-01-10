Yemeni Asylum Seeker Sexually Assaults Nurse, Pisses by Traffic Lights

Shocking Assault in Hospital

Muqbil Al Dhaheri, 36, a Yemeni asylum seeker held at Wethersfield Immigration Centre, has admitted sexually assaulting a hospital worker. The incident happened at Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford, where Al Dhaheri was in intensive care. He slid his hand down the side of a female staff member and smirked when she caught his eye.

Disgraceful Public Urination

After being discharged, Al Dhaheri was being transported by bus back to Wethersfield Immigration Centre. The bus got stuck in traffic, and he got off in full view of the public to urinate near a set of traffic lights — an act causing outrage among witnesses.

Legal Action Underway

Both offences occurred on Monday. Al Dhaheri appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court wearing a Trespass jacket. He pleaded guilty to sexual assault and outraging public decency. His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, February 16 at the same court.