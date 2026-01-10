Watch Live

DISGRACEFUL Yemeni Asylum Seeker Sexually Assaults Nurse, Pisses by Traffic Lights

  • Updated: 14:34
  • , 10 January 2026
Yemeni Asylum Seeker Sexually Assaults Nurse, Pisses by Traffic Lights

Shocking Assault in Hospital

Muqbil Al Dhaheri, 36, a Yemeni asylum seeker held at Wethersfield Immigration Centre, has admitted sexually assaulting a hospital worker. The incident happened at Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford, where Al Dhaheri was in intensive care. He slid his hand down the side of a female staff member and smirked when she caught his eye.

Disgraceful Public Urination

After being discharged, Al Dhaheri was being transported by bus back to Wethersfield Immigration Centre. The bus got stuck in traffic, and he got off in full view of the public to urinate near a set of traffic lights — an act causing outrage among witnesses.

Legal Action Underway

Both offences occurred on Monday. Al Dhaheri appeared at Chelmsford MagistratesCourt wearing a Trespass jacket. He pleaded guilty to sexual assault and outraging public decency. His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, February 16 at the same court.

Recommended for you

Body Found in Maidstone River – Police Hunt Witnesses
POLICE PROBE Body Found in Maidstone River – Police Hunt Witnesses
Massive Tanker Overturns on Suffolk Road Carrying Dirty Water
LUCKY ESCAPE Massive Tanker Overturns on Suffolk Road Carrying Dirty Water
Brutal Brawl at Maidstone Bar: Police Release CCTV of Wanted Men
BAR BRAWL PROBE Brutal Brawl at Maidstone Bar: Police Release CCTV of Wanted Men
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Racist Assault in Amesbury
SWINDON SHOCKER Teens Trapped and Taunted by Three Bikers

Must READ

Five Emergency Workers Hurt in Horror Essex Crash – Three Men Arrested for Drug and Drink Driving
HORROR SMASH Five Emergency Workers Hurt in Horror Essex Crash – Three Men Arrested for Drug and Drink Driving
Cyclist in Life-Threatening Condition After Collision with Lorry in Erith – UKNIP
HIT AND RUN PROBE Man in Hospital After Croydon Hit-and-Run – Police Seek Witnesses
Man Killed as Storm Goretti Topples Tree onto Caravan in Cornwall
TRAGIC END Man Killed as Storm Goretti Topples Tree onto Caravan in Cornwall
Serving Metropolitan Police Officer Charged with Sexual Assault
CHRISTMAS EVE ATTACK Gunfire Rips Through Family Home
Paedophile Hunter Sting Nets Man Guilty of Sexual Chat with ‘Girl’
HUNTER STING Paedophile Hunter Sting Nets Man Guilty of Sexual Chat with ‘Girl’
Ex-Met volunteer cadet leader Grant Fulker convicted of sexual assault
ABUSE OF TRUST Ex-Met volunteer cadet leader Grant Fulker convicted of sexual assault
UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships
UK BLACKLISTED UAE Slams UK Universities Over Radicalisation Fears, Bans Scholarships
Search On for Missing Maidenhead Woman
BRING HER HOME Search On for Missing Maidenhead Woman
Brighton Gears Up to Ban Nasty Pavement Parking
PARKING CLAMPDOWN Brighton Gears Up to Ban Nasty Pavement Parking
Convicted Paedophile Jailed for Hoarding Thousands of Sick Images
SICKO JAILED Convicted Paedophile Jailed for Hoarding Thousands of Sick Images

More For You

Storm Goretti Rocks UK with 99mph Gusts and Heavy Snow
RIDING THE STORM Storm Goretti Rocks UK with 99mph Gusts and Heavy Snow
Two Kids Stranded on Icy Pond Island in East London
RESCUED Two Kids Stranded on Icy Pond Island in East London
Moving to Italy from the UK: practical legal advice for a smooth start
Moving to Italy from the UK: practical legal advice for a smooth start
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
TRAFFIC CHAOS A2 Shut Both Ways After Shocking Crash Near Dover

More From UK News in Pictures

New Video Shows Chilling Moments Before ICE Agent Kills Renee Nicole Good
GAME OVER New Video Shows Chilling Moments Before ICE Agent Kills Renee Nicole Good
Urgent: Search Underway for Missing Teen Sophie Heard in Kingsbridge
FIND SOPHIE Urgent: Search Underway for Missing Teen Sophie Heard in Kingsbridge
Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat Trigger Murder Inquiry
MURDER PROBE LAUNCHED Human Remains Found in St Helens Flat Trigger Murder Inquiry
Sussex Police Hunt Vandals After Ticehurst Van Break-Ins
POLICE PROBE Sussex Police Hunt Vandals After Ticehurst Van Break-Ins
Urgent Appeal: Have You Seen Missing James from Calverton?
FIND JAMIE Urgent Appeal: Have You Seen Missing James from Calverton?
Building Collapse Sparks Emergency Response in Wolverhampton
NO ONE TRAPPED Building Collapse Sparks Emergency Response in Wolverhampton
Man Jailed for Five Years Over Sexual Assault of Boy Under 13
POLICE PRAISED Man Jailed for Five Years Over Sexual Assault of Boy Under 13
Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Out of Masters at Last Minute
PULL OUT Ronnie O’Sullivan Pulls Out of Masters at Last Minute
Teen Girl Dies in House Fire, Mother and Brother Charged with Manslaughter
FOUR CHARGED Teen Girl Dies in House Fire, Mother and Brother Charged with Manslaughter
Eastbourne man jailed over knife attack outside victim’s home
KNIFE ATTACK Eastbourne man jailed over knife attack outside victim’s home
Man Arrested After Early Morning 'Shooting' at Police in Kirkdale
FAKE GUN SHOOTING Man Arrested After Early Morning ‘Shooting’ at Police in Kirkdale
US Congresswoman Threatens Sanctions Over Keir Starmer’s X Ban Plan
X BAN PLAN US Congresswoman Threatens Sanctions Over Keir Starmer’s X Ban Plan
Overturned Lorry Sparks Armed Police Rumours – But It’s Just a Spill
HGV JAM Overturned Lorry Sparks Armed Police Rumours – But It’s Just a Spill
Child Injured by Police Drone After Pilot Misses Overhead Cable
LIMITED FINDINGS Child Injured by Police Drone After Pilot Misses Overhead Cable
Police Swarm Mayesbrook Park Over Water Scare
MAJOR RESPONCE Police Swarm Mayesbrook Park Over Water Scare
Blaze Breaks Out at Chiswick Sheltered Housing Block
MAJOR INCIDENT DECLARED Blaze Breaks Out at Chiswick Sheltered Housing Block

More From UKNIP

Coastguard Issues Stark Warning After Youths Risk Lives at Cleethorpes
STAY SAFE Coastguard Issues Stark Warning After Youths Risk Lives at Cleethorpes
Storm Goretti Triggers Britain’s Worst Snowfall in a Decade
WHITE OUT Storm Goretti Triggers Britain’s Worst Snowfall in a Decade
Brazilian Asylum Seeker Sparks MI5 Bomb Scare on New Year’s Day
SPARKED LOCKDOWN Brazilian Asylum Seeker Sparks MI5 Bomb Scare on New Year’s Day
Boxing Day Horror: Man Jailed for Waving Machete in Peterborough Street
BOXING DAY HORROR Boxing Day Horror: Man Jailed for Waving Machete in Peterborough Street
error: Content is protected !!