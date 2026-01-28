Watch Live

POLICE PROBE Young Boy in Sonic Onesie Found Alone in High Wycombe

  • Updated: 22:27
  • , 28 January 2026
Police made a surprising discovery tonight in High Wycombe. At around 8:50pm on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, officers found a young boy wandering alone on Hicksfarm Rise.

Who Is the Mystery Child?

  • White boy, around 10 years old
  • Approximately 5ft tall (152cm)
  • Short brown hair
  • Non-verbal
  • Wearing a Sonic the Hedgehog onesie and blue Nike Dunks

The child is currently safe and in police care.

Parents Urged to Check Their Kids

Police are urging anyone who recognises this description to make sure their children are safe. If you think you know who this boy is, contact the police immediately.

Call 999 and quote reference 2141 of 28/01/2026.

