Young Dealer Caught Red-Handed

  Updated: 08:59
  7 February 2026

A 19-year-old man has been locked up for drug supply crimes in Reading following a Thames Valley Police crackdown. Archie Hales, who has no fixed address, pled guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, plus possession of criminal property at Reading Crown Court on 26 September 2026.

Heavy Sentence Hits Drug Supplier

Hales returned to court on 29 January and was handed a 2 years and 4 months prison sentence. Authorities also ordered the destruction of seized drugs, mobile phones, an e-bike, and cash under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Busted with Drugs and Cash

  • On 25 September 2025, Hales was spotted riding an e-bike along London Road, Reading.
  • He was stopped in a local shop for a drug search.
  • Police found over £820 in cash and cannabis in a black backpack.
  • An extended search uncovered 82 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.
  • He was also carrying two iPhones when arrested and charged the next day.

Police Vow to Keep Crushing Drug Supply

“Our team will continue to proactively target and prosecute offenders who seek to deal drugs in our communities,” said PC Ross Hutcheson of the Reading Proactive Team. “Our activity will be both visible and covert and aimed at pursuing offenders involved in the supply of drugs.

“Hales will now serve a prison sentence as a result of his illegal activity, and I hope he spends time reflecting on his actions.”

The police urge anyone with information about drug dealing in Reading to come forward. Tips can be given via the Thames Valley Police website, by calling 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

