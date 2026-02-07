An 18-year-old man has been locked up after cops uncovered a dodgy stash of crack cocaine hidden in a Newport flat’s bathroom.

Drugs Found in Bathroom Raid

Neighbourhood officers raided a flat on Capel Crescent, Pill, on October 22 last year. Underneath the bath panel, they found a whopping 62 wraps of crack cocaine.

But that wasn’t all. Police also seized cannabis, mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets during the search.

Tomiwa Salami Sentenced

Tomiwa Salami was arrested at the scene. On February 4, Cardiff Crown Court sentenced him to 26 months behind bars. He had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, being involved in cannabis supply, and possession of cannabis.

This case highlights ongoing efforts to tackle drug crime in Newport’s neighbourhoods.