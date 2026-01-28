Sometimes the biggest heroes come in the smallest packages. On New Year’s Eve in Lakenheath, three kids showed incredible courage that saved a man’s life.

Quick Thinking Near the River

Jacob MacLeod, 10, Patrick Kroszkiewicz, 10, and 14-year-old Poppy James were playing by a river when they spotted a man lying unconscious on the muddy riverbank. Without hesitation, the trio sprang into action.

They ran to nearby adults and raised the alarm immediately. A 999 call was made, and emergency services were on the scene within minutes.

Helping Paramedics Beat the Clock

The ambulance crew from East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust faced a tricky recovery due to the steep, slippery terrain. Thankfully, young Jacob helped guide medics straight to the man’s location.

Though the man was breathing, he needed urgent medical attention. Specialists from the Hazardous Area Response Team arrived in a 4×4 to safely retrieve him from the riverbank and rush him to the hospital.

Bravery Awards for Calm and Courage

The ambulance service honoured all three children with bravery awards, praising their teamwork, courage, and cool heads under pressure. Poppy’s mum credited her daughter’s school fire brigade training for keeping her calm, while Jacob’s mum applauded his focus in a tough situation.

“They played a vital role in getting urgent help to someone who desperately needed it,” said EEAST leaders.

This powerful episode proves that you don’t need a uniform to be a hero – sometimes, all it takes is a sharp eye and a brave heart.