Young Man Killed Outside Asda – Family Breaks Silence as Police Launch Murder Hunt

Daniel Ambler’s death leaves family “shattered” as cops hunt for suspect in Durham

Tragic Death Outside Asda Petrol Station

Daniel Ambler, 23, died after a collision at an Asda Express garage in Seaham, County Durham on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to Stockton Road at around 4.50pm on January 15 following reports of a crash between a car and a pedestrian. Despite desperate attempts to save him, Daniel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family Pay Heartbreaking Tribute

Daniel’s family described him as a “much-loved son and brother” who “will leave a huge hole in our hearts forever.”

“He had a great sense of humour, was popular among friends, and could bring laughter to any situation. Our family is devastated, but we will remember Daniel for being the kind-hearted soul that he was.”

Police Launch Murder Probe – Three Arrested, Manhunt Underway

Durham Constabulary have launched a murder investigation. Three people have been arrested so far, and officers are urgently searching for 19-year-old Ashton Anderson, wanted on suspicion of murder.

Police describe Ashton as around 5ft 10in, slim build, with short brown hair. Authorities are appealing for anyone with information to come forward immediately.

Scene of Tragedy Shrouded in Shock

The Asda forecourt remains closed off with forensic teams combing the area. A large section of the shop’s glass front has been removed, while tarpaulins and a tent shield the scene from public view.

Local residents spoke of shock and grief after witnessing the chaos. One neighbour said:

“I saw paramedics doing CPR and then putting a sheet up. There were so many police cars – I knew something terrible had happened.”

Another witness described the once quiet neighbourhood as “absolutely shocking” and said hundreds gathered after the news broke.

For live updates and more on this developing story, stay tuned.