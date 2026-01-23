A 22-year-old man was brutally killed after falling for a fake meet-up in south-east London.

Stabbed 16 Times in Chilling Ambush

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez thought he was meeting a woman he’d been chatting with online. Instead, he walked straight into a deadly ambush in a Bromley car park.

A gang lay in wait, intent on robbery. One attacker, armed with a large knife, stabbed Ayodeji repeatedly while others helped. They stole his BMW and left him bleeding.

Despite staggering away, calling for help, Ayodeji collapsed outside a nearby home and died at the scene. A post-mortem found he had been stabbed 16 times.

Lead Attacker Convicted of Murder

This week, the man who led the attack was found guilty of murder. Two accomplices were convicted of conspiracy to rob.

“He left home expecting to meet a friend — and never came back.”

When Will Online Lures Be Tackled as Organised Crime?

How many more lives must be lost before fake online meet-ups are treated as part of organised violent crime? The brutal killing of Ayodeji raises urgent questions.