TERROR ARREST Young Woman Busted for Backing Daesh Online

  • Updated: 22:16
  • , 14 January 2026
Young Woman Busted for Backing Daesh Online

 

A 20-year-old woman was arrested in Lambeth for allegedly encouraging support for the terrorist group Daesh through social media posts. The crackdown forms part of a wider Counter Terrorism Policing London investigation.

Arrest and Investigation Details

The woman was detained at her home on Tuesday, 13 January. Police also searched the property as part of their probe. She faces charges under Section 12(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000 for promoting a proscribed organisation. After questioning, she was released on bail until April.

Counter Terrorism Chief Issues Warning

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said:

“We have been clear for some time that anyone in the UK sharing or promoting terrorist-related material online will be investigated.

This case also reflects the worrying trend of more children and young adults becoming entangled in terrorism probes. It is a serious concern. Friends and families must keep an eye out for signs of radicalisation in loved ones. If you’re worried about someone, visit www.actearly.uk and get help before it’s too late.”

Get Help If You’re Worried

Concerned about someone heading down a dangerous path? Visit the ACT Early website for advice and support. You can also call the ACT Early Support Line at 0800 011 3764 to speak with trained officers.

