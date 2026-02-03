e

Refuses to Face Justice

Zion Zion, 65, from Bierton Road, Aylesbury, stands accused of two counts of sexual assault linked to a January 7, 2023 incident in Oxford. He was supposed to appear at Oxford Crown Court on January 30, 2026, via video link from Woodlands House mental health unit.

However, a staff member told the court Zion refused to attend. With no cooperation from the defendant, Judge Ian Pringle KC entered not guilty pleas on his behalf. Zion now faces the proceedings without legal representation.

Trial Delayed, Public Interest at Stake

Prosecutor Michael Chambers stressed the case remains in the public interest and urged it to continue despite delays. Yet, no trial date has been set, with the overwhelming court backlog risking a wait until 2028 before the matter goes to trial.

Next Steps

The court has scheduled a further mention hearing for May 22, 2026. Officials hope to fix a trial date then, but Zion’s refusal to engage complicates proceedings.