Zip Line Horror at Great Stirrup Cay: Two Passengers Collide in Shocking Crash

Mid-Air Mayhem on the Osprey Zip Line

A nightmare unfolded on Norwegian Cruise Line’s private isle, Great Stirrup Cay, when two passengers collided mid-zip line in a terrifying wreck that had holidaymakers reeling. The drama hit on Monday, December 29, 2025, near the busy zip line zone.

Witnesses revealed the first rider got stuck on a tricky dip, hanging helplessly above the ground. Moments later, another rider was sent down the same line – smashing straight into the stranded passenger.

“It was terrible to see,” a nearby witness told Candid Cruise & Travel. “You could hear them screaming for help until one passed out, either from heat or pain. He was stuck up there for over an hour.”

Confusion and poor communication between zip line operators at the top and bottom of the course are blamed for the shocking crash.

Shock and Outcry Erupt on Social Media

The incident quickly sparked waves on Facebook groups and Reddit’s r/NCL community – though the Reddit post was soon deleted. Both described how the victim hung unconscious above the ground for more than an hour before rescue teams arrived near the Vibe Shore Club.

So far, Norwegian Cruise Line has remained tight-lipped, issuing no official statement about the crash or the injured passengers.

Inside the Osprey Zip Line Experience

The Osprey Zip Line is one of Norwegian’s most popular shore excursions on Great Stirrup Cay. It boasts three flights, starting with a death-defying 120-foot drop before soaring along two longer lines up to 850 feet across the island’s canopy.

“The Osprey traverse gets its name from the bird of prey commonly seen perched on our decks and consists of 3 easy flights. The first flight is the shortest at 185 feet and tallest at 120 feet high,” the company says.

“Easy does not mean scary-free! The second flight pushes riders 75 feet above the ground, gliding 850 feet to the next landing.”

What Happens Next?

On the day of the crash, the Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Prima were docked at the island. The witness who reported the accident said they were aboard the Norwegian Joy during the incident.

With anxious passengers and cruise fans demanding answers, all eyes are on Norwegian Cruise Line for an official update. This frightening episode is a stark reminder that even paradise holds deadly risks — especially up in the air.