Watch Live

ZIP HORROR Zip Line Horror at Great Stirrup Cay: Two Passengers Collide in Shocking Crash

  • Updated: 20:03
  • , 2 January 2026
Zip Line Horror at Great Stirrup Cay: Two Passengers Collide in Shocking Crash

 

Mid-Air Mayhem on the Osprey Zip Line

A nightmare unfolded on Norwegian Cruise Line’s private isle, Great Stirrup Cay, when two passengers collided mid-zip line in a terrifying wreck that had holidaymakers reeling. The drama hit on Monday, December 29, 2025, near the busy zip line zone.

Witnesses revealed the first rider got stuck on a tricky dip, hanging helplessly above the ground. Moments later, another rider was sent down the same line – smashing straight into the stranded passenger.

“It was terrible to see,” a nearby witness told Candid Cruise & Travel. “You could hear them screaming for help until one passed out, either from heat or pain. He was stuck up there for over an hour.”

Confusion and poor communication between zip line operators at the top and bottom of the course are blamed for the shocking crash.

Shock and Outcry Erupt on Social Media

The incident quickly sparked waves on Facebook groups and Reddit’s r/NCL community – though the Reddit post was soon deleted. Both described how the victim hung unconscious above the ground for more than an hour before rescue teams arrived near the Vibe Shore Club.

So far, Norwegian Cruise Line has remained tight-lipped, issuing no official statement about the crash or the injured passengers.

Inside the Osprey Zip Line Experience

The Osprey Zip Line is one of Norwegian’s most popular shore excursions on Great Stirrup Cay. It boasts three flights, starting with a death-defying 120-foot drop before soaring along two longer lines up to 850 feet across the island’s canopy.

“The Osprey traverse gets its name from the bird of prey commonly seen perched on our decks and consists of 3 easy flights. The first flight is the shortest at 185 feet and tallest at 120 feet high,” the company says.

“Easy does not mean scary-free! The second flight pushes riders 75 feet above the ground, gliding 850 feet to the next landing.”

What Happens Next?

On the day of the crash, the Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Prima were docked at the island. The witness who reported the accident said they were aboard the Norwegian Joy during the incident.

With anxious passengers and cruise fans demanding answers, all eyes are on Norwegian Cruise Line for an official update. This frightening episode is a stark reminder that even paradise holds deadly risks — especially up in the air.

Recommended for you

Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman
MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder of Yateley Woman
Urgent Police Appeal: Missing Woman Last Seen in Hounslow
BRING HER HOME Urgent Police Appeal: Missing Woman Last Seen in Hounslow
Switzerland Mourns After Horror Ski Resort Fire Kills 40
HARROWING FOOTAGE Switzerland Mourns After Horror Ski Resort Fire Kills 40
Ambulance Gets Stuck in Mud at Camber Sands – Even with Blues and Sirens
DIPPED HEADLIGHTS Ambulance Gets Stuck in Mud at Camber Sands – Even with Blues and Sirens

Must READ

CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
TYRES SLASHED CCTV Snaps Vandal After Tyre Slashing Spree in Dover
Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps
STREET ROBBERY Brutal Robbery in Maidstone: Vulnerable Man Pushed Down Steps
Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
DESPERATE PLEA Urgent: Missing Teen from Chatham
Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named
SHOT BY POLICE Man, 61, Shot Dead by Armed Police After Norfolk Car Crash Named
Court Round-Up: Havering Residents Sentenced for Assaults, Drug Offences and Stalking
MET CRACKDOWN 84-Year-Old Sidcup Man Charged with 47 Historical Sexual Offences
Hertfordsgire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
HOPES FADING Hertfordshire Teen Missing After Deadly New Year’s Eve Fire in Swiss Bar
Missing Man Sought in Gillingham
POLICE CONCERNS Missing Man Sought in Gillingham
The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears
The Mukalla Strike… Saudi Arabia Loses Its Allies and Fuels Regional Fears
Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy

BREAKING

FIRST PICTURE Heartbreaking Tribute After Gillingham Hit-and-Run Tragedy
Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges
SERIAL LIFTER Canterbury Shoplifter Hit with 16 Theft Charges

More For You

Met Police launch probe after brutal New Year’s Day assault in Eltham.
STREET BRAWL Early New Year drama on Eltham Hill as a man in his 50s was attacked just after 2am
European Court Demands UK Explain Shamima Begum Citizenship Snub
BOMBSHELL European Court Demands UK Explain Shamima Begum Citizenship Snub
Sadiq Khan Faces Backlash Over London Fireworks 'Virtue-Signalling' Flags
NO STAR Star of David ‘Removed’ from Israeli Flag at London NYE Fireworks
French Footballer, 19, Severely Burned in Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze That Killed Over 40
French Footballer, 19, Severely Burned in Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze That Killed Over 40

More From UK News in Pictures

PICTURED HIT AND RUN CRASH Two Albanian nationals remanded over fatal hit-and-run that killed pensioner in Gillingham
Swiss Nightclub Blaze: Families Desperate for News as Teenagers and Children Remain Missing
FAMILY DESPERATE Swiss Nightclub Blaze: Families Desperate for News as Teenagers and Children Remain Missing
Man Hospitalised After Police Incident Near Primary School in Mile End
DRIVER ARRESTED Two Men Hurt in Early Morning Crash in Thornton Heath
MURDER MANHUNT Man Stabbed to Death on New Year’s Eve in Grove Street Horrific Attack
M27 Reopens Early After Major Junction 10 Upgrade
UPGRADING M27 Reopens Early After Major Junction 10 Upgrade
Early Hours Crash on Central Road, Morden: Man Arrested
TWO INJURED Early Hours Crash on Central Road, Morden: Man Arrested
Book-Style Slots: Why Book of Dead Clones Flood the Market
Book-Style Slots: Why Book of Dead Clones Flood the Market
Fatal Hit and Run Horror in Kent: Man Struck at Speed and Dragged Along Road
ALBANIAN NATIONALS Two Men Charged After Fatal Gillingham Hit-and-Run
Waitress Holds Sparkler Moments Before Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze Kills 47
SECONDS TO DISASTER Waitress Holds Sparkler Moments Before Deadly Swiss Nightclub Blaze Kills 47
British Man Appeals for Help to Find Missing Sister in Deadly Swiss Fire

BREAKING

PICTURED British Man Appeals for Help to Find Missing Sister in Deadly Swiss Fire
Air India Pilot Caught Boozing at Vancouver Airport
OVER THE LIMIT Air India Pilot Caught Boozing at Vancouver Airport
Missing Woman Last Seen in Lewisham
CONCERNS MOUNT Missing Woman Last Seen in Lewisham
DEVASTING FIRE Deadly Blaze Ravages Swiss Ski Resort Bar on New Year’s Eve
Tragedy on A5 near Cannock: Man Killed in Lorry Crash
FATAL CRASH Tragedy on A5 near Cannock: Man Killed in Lorry Crash
Royal Marine Charged with Manslaughter After Exmouth Assault
EXTREMELY TRAGIC Royal Marine Charged with Manslaughter After Exmouth Assault
Man Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash That Killed Dad of Two
HEAD ON FATAL Man Jailed for Fatal Head-On Crash That Killed Dad of Two

More From UKNIP

TRAFFIC CHAOS M2 in Kent Shut Coastbound After Crash Involving Broken-Down Vehicle
Arson Suspected in Massive Mexborough Blaze
MAJOR BLAZE Arson Suspected in Massive Mexborough Blaze
Knife Horror in Walworth Sparks Huge Manhunt
MANHUNT FOR ATTACKER Knife Horror in Walworth Sparks Huge Manhunt
Police Shut Down Massive Unlicensed Bashes in Bristol
RAVE RAIDED Police Shut Down Massive Unlicensed Bashes in Bristol
error: Content is protected !!