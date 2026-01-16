A Stafford woman has been found guilty of possessing deadly weapons after police seized a zombie knife and an extendable baton from her home.

Zombie Knife and Baton Seized in Stafford Raid

Kirsty Rigby, 34, appeared at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (January 13) and was convicted of possessing offensive weapons at a private property.

The weapons were uncovered during a police search on November 21 last year at a house off Marston Road in Stafford.

Details of the Deadly Weapons

The extendable baton was black, with a spring-loaded locking mechanism and a sharp circular point at the handle’s base.

The zombie knife featured a serrated 8.5-inch blade and an additional flat cutting blade at the bottom.

Government Cracks Down on Zombie Knives

Zombie knives became illegal in September 2024. The ban prohibits owning, manufacturing, importing, or selling these brutal weapons as part of a nationwide drive to tackle knife crime.

Cops Praise Conviction as Victory for Safety

“When officers entered the property, the weapons were on full display. I’m glad the jury found Rigby guilty of the offences, and we managed to get these weapons out of circulation,” said PC Liam Matthews from the county’s rural and proactive team.

Rigby has been bailed pending her sentencing hearing, set for April 23 at Cannock Magistrates’ Court.