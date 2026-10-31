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TERROR CLAIM Man jailed after false suicide vest claim sparks armed police response on Wandsworth bus

A serving officer is due to appear in court charged with sexual assault.

A man who falsely claimed he was wearing a suicide vest on a London bus has been jailed for 26 weeks after frightening passengers and triggering an armed police response.

Abdul Lasharie, 47, of Testerton Walk in Notting Hill, made the claim while travelling on a bus in Wandsworth on 15 August 2026.

He was convicted of communicating false information about a bomb after denying the offence, with magistrates finding he intended passengers to believe an explosive device was present.

The incident prompted armed officers to respond to the reported threat.

Passengers left terrified by false bomb claim

Lasharie was found guilty on 17 September and sentenced at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates said the effect on members of the public was difficult to imagine and that Lasharie had terrified people aboard the bus. They concluded the offence was serious enough to require an immediate prison sentence.

Racially aggravated offence also proved

The court also convicted Lasharie of racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress arising from threatening, abusive or insulting language or behaviour during the same incident.

He denied that offence but was found guilty.

Alongside the 26-week custodial sentence, Lasharie was ordered to pay £400 in prosecution costs and two compensation awards of £200 each, totalling a further £400.

Public court listings confirm a hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on 29 October in a case involving bomb hoax and racially aggravated harassment charges.

Source: Court reporting published on 30 October 2026 and public court listings.

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