Callous Rapist Jailed for 11 Years After Brighton Attack

Brutal Assault After Night Out

Darrell Moore, 34, has been handed an extended prison sentence for a vicious rape attack on a woman he met during a night out in Brighton. The victim and Moore’s friend had met two girls, then went back to one girl’s home. While Moore’s friend went to a bedroom with one girl, Moore was left alone with the victim.

Prosecutor Thomas Cleeve told Hove Crown Court that Moore raped the woman twice and sexually assaulted her twice in the early hours of 15 May 2022. Moore denied the charges, but a jury found him guilty in October.

No Excuse, No Remorse

Moore’s barrister claimed a sensory processing disorder caused social difficulties, but Judge David Rennie slammed the defence. “Moore has no excuse, no mitigation whatsoever, and showed no remorse,” the judge said. Moore was 30 at the time of the attack.

Moore also has a troubling criminal record, though mostly unrelated to sex crimes. He had convictions for possession of a taser and drug dealing. Yet, in January, he was jailed for over four years for raping a 12-year-old girl in London.

Judge Praises Victim’s Bravery

“Her very brave victim personal statement leaves me in no doubt that your actions have caused her to suffer severe psychological harm.” – Judge David Rennie

Following the conviction, Moore was sentenced to 11 years: 8 years in prison and 3 years on licence. He must serve at least two-thirds of his sentence before parole. After release, he will be on licence for the remainder of the time, making sure the victim’s safety remains a priority.

Moore, of Albert Carr Gardens, London, now faces years behind bars for his callous crimes.