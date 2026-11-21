A man who demanded £200 from a pensioner moments after he withdrew the money from a cashpoint in Dover has been jailed for three years.

Christopher Tweed, 40, approached the man, who was in his late 60s, at a town centre ATM on the evening of Sunday 13 September 2026.

The victim had just withdrawn £200 when Tweed demanded that he hand it over, Kent Police said.

The pensioner refused and managed to walk away. No further demand was made, and he later reported the attempted robbery to police.

Detectives investigated the incident, reviewing CCTV footage as part of their enquiries.

Tweed, of no fixed address, was arrested on 21 September and charged later that day.

Three-year prison sentence

He pleaded guilty to attempted robbery at Canterbury Crown Court and was sentenced at the same court on 5 November 2026 to three years in prison.

Detective Constable Hugo McFadyen, the investigating officer, said: “We are determined to stamp out street crime, the perpetrators of which prey on innocent people who are simply going about their daily business, and who are often left feeling vulnerable and distressed.

“Tweed was convicted following a robust investigation in which every available line of enquiry was pursued to identify the person responsible. His custodial sentence should serve as a warning that we will continue to work tirelessly to track down offenders, secure justice for victims and make our communities safer places for everyone.”