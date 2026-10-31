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DRUGS HAUL Five jailed for nearly 59 years after £34m cocaine haul intercepted at Eastbourne Marina

Five men have been jailed for a combined 58 years and eight months after investigators intercepted 425kg of cocaine worth an estimated £34 million as it was brought ashore at Eastbourne Marina.

The National Crime Agency caught members of an organised crime group unloading the Class A drugs from the fishing vessel New Horizon on 8 June 2026.

All five men admitted involvement in the conspiracy and were sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Friday, 23 October.

Cocaine dropped into Channel for collection

Investigators established that the cocaine had been packed into waterproof bags fitted with GPS trackers and dropped into the English Channel from another vessel.

The group planned to collect the consignment at sea, bring it into Eastbourne Marina and distribute it to other criminal networks.

According to the NCA, Alan Colquhoun and William Donohoe organised the operation and carried out reconnaissance along the south coast to select a suitable landing point. Both were expecting to receive £80,000 for their roles.

Five men sentenced at Hove Crown Court

  • Alan Colquhoun, 49, of Alloa, Clackmannanshire: 16 years in prison.
  • William Donohoe, 38, of Airdrie, Scotland: 16 years in prison.
  • Ian Smith, 50, of Eastbourne: 12 years in prison.
  • Daniel Ruffell, 36, of Slough: eight years in prison.
  • Jacob Cronin, 32, of Eastbourne: six years and eight months in prison.

Their prison terms were reduced to reflect their guilty pleas.

Lookout tried to hide as officers boarded

Smith was the skipper of the New Horizon, while Cronin helped prepare the fishing vessel before it left harbour.

Ruffell acted as a lookout and tried to conceal himself in a cupboard when armed officers boarded the boat.

Donohoe remained on land and was arrested at a petrol station.

Specialist NCA teams carried out the operation with assistance from Sussex Police and Police Scotland. Border Security Command Maritime officers also supported the search of the vessel.

The sentences bring the criminal proceedings against the five men to a conclusion.

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