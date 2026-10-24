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PICTURED AND NAMED Former Met Police Officers Jailed Over Child Abuse Image Conspiracy Involving Serving Chief Inspector

Two former Metropolitan Police officers were jailed after admitting conspiring with a serving chief inspector to distribute or show thousands of indecent images of children.

Jeremy Laxton and Jack Addis, both aged 63 at the time of their sentencing, were convicted following an investigation into the conspiracy involving former colleagues within the Met.

The case also involved Richard Watkinson, a serving chief inspector aged 49, who died before he could face criminal charges.

Confidential police information shared

Southwark Crown Court heard that Watkinson had shared confidential police information with Laxton while he was on duty.

The information included an image of a missing 14-year-old boy, which was allegedly shared for the men’s sexual gratification.

The case raised serious concerns about the alleged misuse of confidential police information involving a vulnerable child by an officer entrusted with protecting the public.

Prison sentences

Laxton was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison.

Addis received a prison sentence of three years and nine months.

Watkinson took his own life before he could be charged, meaning he did not face criminal proceedings in connection with the allegations.

The case involved three men who had served in the Metropolitan Police and were linked to the conspiracy. Two were convicted and jailed, while Watkinson died before criminal charges could be brought against him.

The convictions highlighted the importance of safeguarding children and maintaining public trust in those responsible for enforcing the law.

 

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