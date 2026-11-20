A man from Hythe has been jailed for six years after arranging to travel from Kent to London to sexually abuse a four-year-old girl.

Oliver Bromham, 31, had been exchanging online messages with a woman about sexual acts he wanted to carry out against the child.

He had made plans to travel to Stratford, east London, to commit the abuse, Kent Police said.

Metropolitan Police officers identified Bromham as a suspect and passed intelligence to Kent Police, prompting a joint investigation involving the Met’s Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Bromham, formerly of Blackhouse Hill, Hythe, was arrested at his home on 19 December 2024.

He was subsequently charged with one count of arranging to facilitate sexual activity with a child and pleaded guilty.

Six-year prison sentence

Bromham was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 13 November 2026 to six years in prison.

The court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order lasting 15 years. He will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Hannah Nutbeam, the investigating officer, said: “Bromham made his sexual attraction to children clear in the depraved messages that my team intercepted. He intended to cause harm to a very young girl in order to satisfy his own desires.

“The sentence imposed on him, and the restrictions placed on him for the rest of his life, will mean that it will be significantly harder for him to reoffend. I am pleased that we were able to identify and punish this sexual criminal.”

The conviction follows a joint investigation by Kent Police and the Metropolitan Police.