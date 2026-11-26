A Leeds man has been jailed for 16 months after falsely naming a Nigerian driver when his Mercedes was caught speeding on the M1 near Wakefield.

Syed Miah, 48, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, 23 November, after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice. He was also ordered to pay a £187 surcharge.

His car was recorded travelling at 79mph on the northbound M1 on 6 June 2024. Miah initially nominated a man police could not trace as the driver.

Police found no evidence the driver existed

After officers gave him the chance to reconsider his nomination, Miah supplied a printout of a Nigerian driving licence, an international driving permit and a phone number. He claimed a friend had borrowed the car to travel to London following a bereavement.

West Yorkshire Police said an online search found images of Nigerian driving documents matching those Miah provided. Parts of the licence number appeared to have been typed over.

Investigators contacted Border Force and food delivery companies where Miah said the nominated driver had worked, but could find no evidence that the man existed. Miah was the only person insured to drive the Mercedes.

Phone data placed Miah near the camera

Checks of Miah’s mobile phone location data placed him close to the site of the speeding offence when it happened, police said.

Rachel Wainwright, from West Yorkshire Police’s Digital Submissions and Investigations team, said the investigation found no evidence that another person had been driving the car.