A 52-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted with a bottle inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Torquay.

Wayne Abbotts, of Brownfield Road, Birmingham, is accused of attacking the teenager at the fast-food restaurant on Union Street at around 4.20pm on Friday, 30 October.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed on Saturday, 31 October, that Abbotts had been charged with attempted murder.

Teenager remains in hospital

Police said the boy suffered injuries during the incident and remains in hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

In an earlier appeal, officers said the teenager had been approached by a man inside the restaurant and assaulted with a bottle, sustaining cuts to his head.

Suspect due before magistrates

Detective Inspector Natalie Symons said: “Our robust investigation has resulted in the suspect being swiftly charged. We would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the community.”

Abbotts has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 November.

Police have previously appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them through the force website or by calling 101, quoting reference 50260291126.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.