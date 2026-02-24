Watch Live
POLICE STAND OFF Baby Kidnapper Brought Down Without a Shot Fired

Published: 9:14 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 9:14 am February 24, 2026

Last summer on St Leonard’s Street, Edinburgh was rocked by a terrifying siege. A 47-year-old man snatched a nine-week-old baby, barricaded himself inside a flat armed with a knife, assaulted a woman, and hurled furniture and bottles at armed officers.

Calm Under Fire: The Negotiator Who Saved a Baby

Inside, a tiny infant’s life hung in the balance. Outside, tensions soared as police prepared for the worst. Enter PC Alana Whitby, a specialist police negotiator, who calmly stepped up alongside firearms officers and the Counter Terrorism Specialist Firearms Unit.

Hour after tense hour, Alana kept her cool. Measured, controlled, and razor-focused, she spoke the man down, persuading him to place the unharmed baby safely on the landing and surrender peacefully.

No Shots Fired – Just Bravery and Brains

Thanks to PC Whitby’s steady nerves and skilled negotiation, no one was hurt. The kidnapper was later jailed for five years for abduction, assault, violent threats, and abuse toward officers.

PC Whitby’s heroism earned her the Chief Constable’s Bravery Award — proving that true courage isn’t always about charging into danger, but sometimes about standing firm, keeping your voice steady, and buying time to save a life.

“Sometimes bravery looks like standing still under immense pressure. Keeping your voice steady. Buying time. And saving a child without a single shot fired.”

