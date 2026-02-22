Watch Live
MACHINE GUN Bristol Man Busted Over Arsenal of 40 Guns and 3D-Printed Submachine

A Bristol man has been slapped with multiple firearms charges linked to the purchase of...

Published: 8:23 am February 22, 2026
Updated: 2:21 am February 23, 2026

A Bristol man has been slapped with multiple firearms charges linked to the purchase of nearly 40 handguns and a homemade 3D-printed weapon.

Luke Fortune, 22, Nabbed With Huge Cache

Luke Fortune, aged 22, from Longwell Green, was arrested in July 2024 by the National Crime Agency (NCA). He had acquired 35 top-venting blank firearms, three antique guns, and over 1,000 bullets. Police also uncovered that he had crafted a 3D-printed submachine gun.

Then, in January, Avon & Somerset Police found two handguns—a Glock-style pistol and a revolver—hidden in a bush near his home. Fortune was arrested again.

He appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 21 February, facing multiple firearms offences.

National Crime Agency Sounds Warning

“These weapons could have caused untold damage to our communities with potentially fatal consequences,” said NCA senior investigating officer Andy Lawton.

“Working closely with partners in the UK and overseas, we are relentless in our efforts to suppress the availability of firearms and ammunition to criminals.”

The case highlights ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal weapons flooding UK streets.

