Police activity near Lower Queen’s Road in Buckhurst Hill has prompted reports of a vehicle pursuit, a collision and one person being detained, according to witnesses who described a major emergency response.

Residents reported that officers blocked the road as police vehicles converged on the area. A post in the Buckhurst Hill Life Facebook group said Essex Police and Metropolitan Police officers had closed the road near Lower Queen’s Road.

One eyewitness said they saw what they believed was the end of a police chase, claiming a police vehicle pulled ahead of another car and stopped before the second vehicle collided with its rear.

“I was right there when it happened, like a movie. Gosh. It was a police chase and arrest,” Damaged car and debris reported in the road

Another resident said motorists approaching from the direction of a nearby Toby Carvery encountered traffic delays and flashing blue lights.

They described police allowing vehicles through one at a time and said they saw a damaged car positioned sideways across the road, with glass and plastic debris scattered nearby.

Other commenters said they heard a helicopter and saw a number of police vehicles, including what they believed were unmarked cars. UKNIP has not independently established whether a police helicopter was deployed in connection with this incident.

Reports of one person detained

Several social media users described an arrest. One commenter claimed a young man was taken away by police. His age and identity have not been independently verified.

Residents also discussed whether the road had reopened following the incident. The duration of any closure has not been confirmed.

The circumstances leading to the reported pursuit, any suspected offences and whether anyone was injured remain unclear.

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