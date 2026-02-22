Watch Live
CREAMFIELDS Chorley Man Jailed for Trying to Smuggle Class A, B & C Drugs into Daresbury Festival

A Chorley man has been locked up after attempting to sneak cocaine, ketamine, and MDMA...

Published: 12:30 pm February 22, 2026
Updated: 2:20 am February 23, 2026

A Chorley man has been locked up after attempting to sneak cocaine, ketamine, and MDMA into the famous Daresbury festival.

Drugs Discovered at VIP Entrance

Liam Dodd was sentenced to 16 months behind bars on Wednesday, 18 February 2026 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A (MDMA) and Class B (ketamine) drugs, as well as possession of cocaine and nitrous oxide.

Dodd had bought a four-day camping ticket and arrived at the Daresbury festival on Thursday 22 August 2024. Just after 2pm, he tried to enter through the VIP gate, where a mandatory search took place.

An on-site drug dog alerted security officers. Officials then called Cheshire Police, who searched Dodd and found:

  • Three large nitrous oxide canisters with nozzles and balloons
  • Multiple bags of cocaine in varying amounts
  • Between 70 and 80 purple tablets confirmed later as MDMA

Confession and Court Action

Dodd was booted from the festival and later gave a voluntary police interview. He admitted he planned to share the drugs with friends attending the festival but claimed he wasn’t paid or threatened to do so.

He was subsequently charged and convicted.

Police Warning: No Tolerance for Drug Smugglers

Police Constable Tony Icke, of the Creamfields Post Event Investigation Team, said:

“Year after year, we and the team at Creamfields make it abundantly clear that anyone attempting to bring illegal substances into the festival will face the full extent of the law. Whilst the majority of festivalgoers are respectful of this, we continue to see a brazen few attempting to bring drugs of all classes into Creamfields, thinking they can get inside without being detected. This is not something we will tolerate and, as we have seen in this case, the consequences of doing so can result in a substantial prison sentence.”

CREAMFIELDS Chorley Man Jailed for Trying to Smuggle Class A, B & C Drugs into Daresbury Festival

