DOUBLE STABBING Double Stabbing Near Harris Academy Shocks Locals

Police have cordoned off part of the pavement near Harris Academy in Beckenham after a...

Published: 9:16 am February 24, 2026
Updated: 9:16 am February 24, 2026

Police have cordoned off part of the pavement near Harris Academy in Beckenham after a violent incident involving two men, stabbed in their 40s and 50s.

Scene Packed With Police; Blood and Jackets Left Behind

Witnesses report seeing cops tape off the area close to a bus stop. Blood stains and abandoned jackets cover the pavement, but the road remains open.

Suspect Arrested — Community On Edge

A local named Everest Chris shared on social media: “Double stabbing, two older men 40’s 50’s, have been arrested.” Authorities have yet to release further details.

 

Watch Live