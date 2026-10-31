A 27-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with a pedestrian in Feltham, west London, prompting a police appeal for witnesses and footage.

Emergency services were called to New Road, Feltham, at 3.39pm on Friday, 30 October, after reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where he died. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Pedestrian suffers minor injuries

The pedestrian sustained minor injuries which police do not believe are life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are continuing.

Detectives appeal for dashcam and CCTV footage

Detective Sergeant Jim Hinchliffe, of the Metropolitan Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“I am asking for anyone who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to please come forward. Any information you have could be vital in our investigation.”

Anyone who saw the collision or has footage or other information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 4692/30 OCT.

The motorcyclist has not been publicly named.