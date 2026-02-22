Watch Live
SKATE PARK ATTACK First Picture Released of Man Stabbed to Death at Northampton Skate Park

A young man was fatally stabbed during a vicious attack at a skate park in...

Published: 10:55 am February 22, 2026
Updated: 1:57 pm February 22, 2026

A young man was fatally stabbed during a vicious attack at a skate park in Northamptonshire. Police have named him as 20-year-old Mason Miller.

Tragic Incident at Ringway Skate Park

The brutal stabbing unfolded Wednesday afternoon at the Ringway skate park near Briar Hill. Two men were attacked during a heated altercation. Mason Miller died at the scene, while a teenage boy is fighting for his life in the hospital.

Northamptonshire Police swiftly arrested four suspects: two teenage boys, one man, and a woman. All remain in custody as murder detectives launch a full investigation.

Family and Community Reeling

Mason’s friend Kane Bailey expressed heartbreak, calling the loss “mortifying” for the family. He set up a fundraiser saying:

“This is my friend Mason Miller who was taken from us on 18th February 2026 due to knife crime. This has left his family mortified and I really want to be able to give him the send off he and his family deserves. Please support this fundraiser as it will do so much for the family of my friend and brother Mason.”

Local councillor Julie Davenport described the stabbing as a rare but “unsettling” shock for the community. “One moment of anger can change so many people’s lives forever,” she said.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Torie Harrison said:

“This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life, and a teenage boy is in a critical condition. Our thoughts are firmly with both their families at this difficult time.

“We know incidents like these cause concern locally, and we have officers working swiftly to uncover what happened. High-visibility patrols will continue to reassure residents. Anyone with information who hasn’t come forward yet should contact us.”

A murder investigation remains ongoing as police urge witnesses to help bring justice for Mason Miller.

 

Topics :Knife Crime

