Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

French Court Orders Senegalese migrant Ousmane Diallo Killer Who Stabbed Teen Worker Over €93 Phone Bill to Psychiatric Hospital Instead of Prison

A French court has ordered a 67-year-old Senegalese migrant to compulsory hospitalisation in a secure...

Published: 4:52 pm February 22, 2026
Updated: 9:08 am February 24, 2026

A French court has ordered a 67-year-old Senegalese migrant to compulsory hospitalisation in a secure psychiatric unit after he stabbed an 18-year-old shop worker to death over a €93 phone bill, ruling he cannot be held criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Ousmane Diallo will remain in the psychiatric facility for difficult patients until he recovers, following a determination by experts that he suffered from an “abolition of discernment” at the time of the attack. The legal ruling of criminal irresponsibility means Diallo faces mandatory confinement rather than prison for killing Théo.

The victim’s family and their lawyer, Catherine Mabille, criticised the decision as “unjust,” arguing evidence suggested Diallo acted with conscious determination when he stabbed Théo in the chest at a mobile phone shop in the Claye-Souilly shopping centre on 10 July 2021.

Théo was working one of his first days on the job when Diallo became enraged over a €93.62 bill for calls to Senegal. The teenager died from the chest wound inflicted during the attack.

Psychiatric experts determined Diallo suffered from insanity at the time of the stabbing, leading to the court’s ruling that he cannot be held criminally responsible for his actions. The “abolition of discernment” finding represents a complete loss of ability to understand the nature and consequences of one’s actions.

The mandatory hospitalisation order sends Diallo to a secure psychiatric unit specifically designed for difficult patients, where he will remain until medical professionals determine he has recovered sufficiently. The facility provides treatment whilst maintaining security, given the violent nature of the offence.

The family’s criticism centres on their belief that evidence demonstrated conscious determination in Diallo’s actions, contradicting the psychiatric finding of abolished discernment. Lawyer Mabille represented the family in challenging the irresponsibility determination.

The incident occurred when Diallo visited the mobile phone shop and was informed he would have to pay €93.62 for calls he had made to Senegal. His fury at the bill escalated to fatal violence against the teenage employee during one of Théo’s first shifts in the position.

French law allows for criminal irresponsibility rulings when psychiatric experts determine a defendant suffered from a mental illness that abolished their discernment at the time of an offence. Such determinations result in mandatory psychiatric treatment rather than imprisonment.

The secure psychiatric unit designation indicates authorities recognise Diallo requires specialised facilities given the violent nature of his actions, even whilst being treated medically rather than punitively. The “difficult patients” classification ensures appropriate security measures during his confinement.

The duration of Diallo’s hospitalisation remains indeterminate, contingent on medical assessments of his recovery and whether he continues to pose a danger. Regular psychiatric evaluations will determine when, if ever, he can be released from the secure facility.

The family’s perception of injustice reflects tension between psychiatric determinations of criminal irresponsibility and victims’ relatives seeking accountability through the criminal justice system. The ruling prioritises medical treatment over punishment based on expert psychiatric assessment.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

GANG BUST £500K Stolen Goods Gang Busted in High-Stakes Fraud

UK News

COCAINE STASH Father and Son Busted for Running Drug Empire from Clacton Furniture Shop

UK News

TRAPPED BY WATER Driver’s Close Call as Tesla Gets Stuck in Flooded Ford

Crime, UK News

TRAFFIC CHAOS Hay Bale Blaze Brings Chaos to Gravesend Road

UK News

DEADLY ATTACK Teenager Stabbed to Death in Coventry Named as Michael Ababio

UK News

MISCONDUCT ARREST Peter Mandelson Arrested in Shocking Public Misconduct Probe

London, UK News, Wiltshire

TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE M1 Shuts After Car and Trailer Smash, M27 Faces Lane Closures

UK News, Wiltshire

Man Charged with Murder After Baby Dies in Ramsgate

UK News

POLICE INCIDENT Emergency Services Descend Near University of Bradford

UK News

FIRST PICTURE Portsmouth Mother and Daughter Killed in Horror A3 Crash

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Man Admits Murder of Ex-Partner in Warrington

Crime, UK News

Man Admits Murder of Ex-Partner in Warrington

Crime, UK News

MIGRANT STING Vietnamese People Smugglers Busted in UK Migrant Sting

London, UK News

Vietnamese People Smugglers Busted in UK Migrant Sting

London, UK News

MACHETE ATTACK Man Locked Up for Machete Mayhem in Bolton

Crime, UK News

Man Locked Up for Machete Mayhem in Bolton

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

GUILTY PLEA Senior Nurse Caught Sexually Assaulting Four Colleagues at Queen’s Hospital

UK News

Senior Nurse Caught Sexually Assaulting Four Colleagues at Queen’s Hospital

UK News

TIGHT LIPPED Ex-Government Minister Arrested in Misconduct Probe released on Bail

Breaking News, London, UK News, Wiltshire

Ex-Government Minister Arrested in Misconduct Probe released on Bail

Breaking News, London, UK News, Wiltshire

Suspected Rapist Blunder: Freed by Mistake, Flees UK Before Trial

UK News

Suspected Rapist Blunder: Freed by Mistake, Flees UK Before Trial

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Jailed for Six Years in Oxford Crack Cocaine Bust

UK News

Drug Dealer Jailed for Six Years in Oxford Crack Cocaine Bust

UK News

POLICE STAND OFF Baby Kidnapper Brought Down Without a Shot Fired

Crime, UK News

Baby Kidnapper Brought Down Without a Shot Fired

Crime, UK News

FATAL STABBING Two Men Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Winson Green

Crime, UK News

Two Men Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Winson Green

Crime, UK News
Watch Live