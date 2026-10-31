A man arrested following reports of an assault at a home in Hillingdon was taken to hospital after becoming unwell while being transported to police custody, prompting precautions over a suspected noxious substance.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to a residential address in Shakespeare Avenue, Hillingdon, at 5.03pm on Friday, 30 October.

A 59-year-old man was arrested at the scene following reports of an assault.

Emergency services respond to suspected substance risk

While being taken to custody, the man became unwell and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said concerns that he may have ingested a noxious substance led to precautionary measures being introduced, with assistance from the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service.

The man remains in hospital in a stable condition, according to the police account.

Members of the public who had been near him were assessed by ambulance crews at the scene. No further injuries were reported.

Circumstances under investigation

The precise nature of any substance involved has not been confirmed, and police have not said whether a hazardous material was identified.

Further details about the original assault allegation, including whether anyone sustained injuries, have not been provided.

The incident should not be assumed to be connected to separate reports concerning Hillingdon Hospital without official confirmation.

Source: Metropolitan Police statement supplied to UKNIP.