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ALL CHANGE HMP Rochester to house only sex offenders from December

HMP Rochester will house only men convicted of sexual offences from December, under plans confirmed by the prisons minister.

The Kent prison will remain a closed Category C establishment, with no reduction in its security measures or change to its classification.

In a letter to the Commons Justice Committee dated 2 November, Catherine McKinnell said prisoners would remain within a secure perimeter, with no temporary release into the community from either Rochester or neighbouring Cookham Wood.

Rochester began taking men convicted of sexual offences in 2025 and currently holds them alongside other prisoners.

Ms McKinnell said concentrating on one prisoner group would make the prison easier to manage and allow staff to tailor rehabilitation work and other services to its needs.

Cookham Wood is already in the process of fully merging with Rochester to form one prison. Separate feasibility work is examining whether it could also hold men convicted of sexual offences.

Watchdog raised concerns over staffing and rehabilitation

The change follows a September report by Rochester’s Independent Monitoring Board, which found that the arrival of an older prisoner group had initially stretched staff, facilities and healthcare.

Monitors said the prison had adapted as the year progressed, with low levels of violence among men convicted of sexual offences. Violence elsewhere in the prison remained a concern, often linked to drugs and debts.

The board also warned that cuts to education were limiting rehabilitation opportunities. It reported that the prison had gone without a social care provider throughout the reporting year, despite the needs of its older population.

Its findings also highlighted stronger leadership following the appointment of a permanent governor and progress in the prison’s response to drugs.

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