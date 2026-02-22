Watch Live
STREET CLEAN Knife Carrier Locked Up as Police Crack Down on Street Weapons

A Dorchester man has been jailed as Dorset Police step up their campaign against knife...

Published: 12:38 pm February 22, 2026
Updated: 2:20 am February 23, 2026

A Dorchester man has been jailed as Dorset Police step up their campaign against knife crime.

Adrian Hurst Snared with Stanley Blade

Adrian Hurst, 32, was caught carrying a 7.9cm Stanley blade in his pocket during a police search in the early hours of 19 February 2026.

He was arrested, charged, and immediately sentenced to 12 months behind bars after admitting possession of a knife in a public place.

While the maximum sentence for carrying a knife is four years, penalties can soar if the blade is used to harm someone.

Dorset Police: No Tolerance for Knife Carriers

Dorset Police have made it clear: they will relentlessly chase anyone found carrying knives, regardless of intent.

The force runs national campaigns, enforces knife laws, delivers school presentations, and monitors retailers selling knives to keep communities safe.

“Although Dorset has low rates of knife crime and is a safe place to live, it is important that we continue our efforts to remove knives from the streets,” said Detective Sergeant Kate Bleese.

“Hurst was in possession of a knife in a public place and this is unacceptable. We are pleased he is now behind bars and facing justice for his actions.”

Speak Up: Help Stop Knife Crime

  • If you suspect someone is carrying a knife, report it online to Dorset Police.
  • Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555111 — your tip could save a life.
  • Retailers can get selling guidance at www.nbcc.police.uk/knifeguidance.

Topics :Knife CrimeWeather Disruption

