Drug Dealer Busted After Police Raid

Robert Appleton, 49, from Wessex Way, Maidenhead, was sentenced to 27 months behind bars at Reading Crown Court on Friday 30 January 2026. The Crown slapped him with possession with intent to supply a class A drug — cocaine.

£44,000 Worth of Drugs Seized in Police Crackdown

Last March, Thames Valley Police executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at Appleton’s home. Officers uncovered a haul including:

An air rifle

Two samurai-style swords

Three mobile phones

Cannabis and a grinder

Cocaine with a street value of £44,000

Appleton was arrested and charged on the spot.

Police Vow to Crack Down on Drug Dealers

“Appleton was supplying class A drugs, showing complete disregard for the law and the harm these substances cause in our communities,” said PC Benjamin Coulson from the Berkshire East Proactive Team. “We’ll keep targeting offenders with both visible patrols and covert tactics to disrupt drug supply.”

Got Info on Drug Dealing? Speak Up Now!

If you know anything about drug supply in your area, call Thames Valley Police on 101 or use their online reporting form. To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.