Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

NAMED BY POLICE Breaking: Man, 40, Stabbed to Death on Wimbledon High Street Named

35-Year-Old Charged with Murder Following Shocking Attack Luke Brereton, 40, from Mitcham, was fatally stabbed...

Published: 10:50 am February 23, 2026
Updated: 10:50 am February 23, 2026

35-Year-Old Charged with Murder Following Shocking Attack

Luke Brereton, 40, from Mitcham, was fatally stabbed on Wimbledon’s bustling Broadway just after 12:35am on Sunday, February 22. The tragic incident has left the local community reeling.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

Police arrested Amar Zafar, 35, from Cambridge Grove Road, Kingston, the same night. He now faces charges of murder and possession of a bladed weapon. Zafar is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today.

Detectives have confirmed the stabbing is being treated as an isolated event. They say no other suspects are being sought at this time.

Investigation Underway, Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family. This is a shocking act of violence in the heart of a busy town, and we understand the impact this will have on the local community.”

“While we have made an arrest, we still need anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward. No detail is too small.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 244/22FEB. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

 

Related: Breaking: Rapper DSAVV on the Run After Daring Hospital EscapeBreaking: Stabbing Shuts Down Trains at Clock House StationBreaking: Stabbing Shocker on Peckham High Street

More Local News

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Knife Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

FIRST PICTURE Suspected Gunman Named in Mar-a-Lago Shooting

UK News

ARSON PROBE Major Blaze Ravages Specialist School in Devon

UK News
Wiltshire Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Pursuit in Bemerton Heath

FATAL HORROR CRASH A4 horror crash claims life of young man as cars collide head-on

UK News, Wiltshire

EARLY MORNING SMASH Bus Driver Seriously Hurt After Crashing Into Parked Police Car Near Gatwick

National News, sussex, UK News

BREAKING NEWS

FATAL CRASH Tragic Fatal Crash Shuts Down M3 Near Bagshot

Breaking News, UK News

BREAKING NEWS

Armed Intruder Shot Dead at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Estate

Breaking News, UK News, US News

BREAKING NEWS

MURDER PROBE Man in His 40s Fatally Stabbed in Wimbledon outside Korean restaurant – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News, Crime, London

SEXUAL PREDATOR ‘Big Money’ Bragging Man Jailed for Brutal Solihull Park Attack

UK News

PADDINGTON BEAR BAFTA 2026: Battle Lines Drawn in Star-Studded Showdown

Crime, UK News

POLICE CRACKDOWN Bridgend Man Locked Up for Massive Drug Haul

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mathematical symbols are a universal language for describing the technical parameters of a car

UK News

Mathematical symbols are a universal language for describing the technical parameters of a car

UK News

CHURCH BLAZE Blaze Tears Through Southall Church – Major Fire Response Underway

London, UK News

Blaze Tears Through Southall Church – Major Fire Response Underway

London, UK News

MACHETE ATTACK Bloodbath Shuts Down Clock House Station Bexleyheath

Crime, London, UK News

Bloodbath Shuts Down Clock House Station Bexleyheath

Crime, London, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

POLICE PROBE Serious Incident Shakes Tyldesley — Emergency Services Respond

UK News

Serious Incident Shakes Tyldesley — Emergency Services Respond

UK News

TRIBUTES PAID Tragic End to Snowdon Hike: Two Norfolk Men Found Dead

UK News

Tragic End to Snowdon Hike: Two Norfolk Men Found Dead

UK News

ONE TO WATCH New True Crime Doc Drops: Chasing a Killer Gary Allen

UK News

New True Crime Doc Drops: Chasing a Killer Gary Allen

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

TRAGIC END Elderly Man Dies After Welfare Concern Call in Woodingdean

National News, sussex, UK News

Elderly Man Dies After Welfare Concern Call in Woodingdean

National News, sussex, UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Evening Burglary in Moulsecoomb Sparks Police Hunt

Crime, National News, sussex, UK News

Evening Burglary in Moulsecoomb Sparks Police Hunt

Crime, National News, sussex, UK News

Sex Pistols Reunite with Frank Carter for The Anarchy In The UK Tour

London, UK News

Sex Pistols Reunite with Frank Carter for The Anarchy In The UK Tour

London, UK News
Watch Live