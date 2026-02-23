35-Year-Old Charged with Murder Following Shocking Attack

Luke Brereton, 40, from Mitcham, was fatally stabbed on Wimbledon’s bustling Broadway just after 12:35am on Sunday, February 22. The tragic incident has left the local community reeling.

Suspect Arrested and Charged

Police arrested Amar Zafar, 35, from Cambridge Grove Road, Kingston, the same night. He now faces charges of murder and possession of a bladed weapon. Zafar is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today.

Detectives have confirmed the stabbing is being treated as an isolated event. They say no other suspects are being sought at this time.

Investigation Underway, Police Urge Witnesses to Speak Out

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family. This is a shocking act of violence in the heart of a busy town, and we understand the impact this will have on the local community.”

“While we have made an arrest, we still need anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward. No detail is too small.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 244/22FEB. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

