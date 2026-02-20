Watch Live
VILE PREDATOR Online Child Abuse Group Boss Jailed for Over 11 Years

A vile predator who ran multiple online child abuse chat groups has been locked up...

Published: 11:23 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 11:31 pm February 21, 2026

A vile predator who ran multiple online child abuse chat groups has been locked up following a National Crime Agency (NCA) probe.

Joao-Carlos Jardim Dos Santos Teixeira, 26, from Eastbourne, was sentenced to 11 years and 4 months at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (17 February 2026). He pleaded guilty to a string of child sexual abuse offences after being caught red-handed.

Horrific Discovery of 20,000 Indecent Images

The court heard Teixeira was part of three online groups on various messaging platforms, dedicated to sharing vile child sex abuse content — including sick AI-generated images.

Officers swooped on his home in February 2024 and seized electronic devices. A forensic examination uncovered an appalling haul of nearly 20,000 indecent images of children. More than 1,000 were in the most serious Category A, featuring the worst kind of abuse.

Investigators found evidence that Teixeira also took part in “secret chats” where even hyper-realistic AI-generated images were shared, all rated in the highest severity. Sickeningly, he encouraged another user to sexually abuse a 13-year-old boy.

Brief Bail Before Being Busted Again

Teixeira was initially released on bail but was detained again in November 2025 after continuing his online offending. He admitted all charges in court in December 2025.

His Honour Judge Mooney slammed him at sentencing: “What I ask is how you could be so cruel. No sentence I pass will undo the damage you caused but in passing sentence, there must be a significant degree of deterrence.”

NCA Warns of the Threat from Online Predators

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Danielle Pownall said: “Teixeira actively sought out online communities to indulge his predatory desires.

“He tried to hide his activities while hunting for like-minded abusers. The fact he encouraged abuse outside the digital world shows the real danger he posed to society.”

