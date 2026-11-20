Police are appealing for help tracing a man wanted on a court warrant who has links to Kent and the West Midlands.

Radu Sava is wanted in connection with an outstanding court warrant, according to a police appeal.

Officers say he has links to Medway and Birmingham and are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact them.

Police have not specified the alleged offence or the circumstances of the warrant in the information released.

How to contact police

Anyone who sees Sava or knows where he is has been asked to call 999, quoting reference 46/13224/26.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or using its online reporting form.

Anyone with information should pass it to police rather than approach him themselves.