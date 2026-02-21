Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

CALLS TO QUIT Sir Keir Starmer Faces Mass Resignation Calls Over Scandalous Appointments

  Poll Reveals South East London Fury Last week, News Shopper asked readers if Sir...

Published: 6:56 am February 21, 2026
Updated: 2:23 am February 23, 2026
Starmer Slams Trump’s Greenland Tariffs in Emergency Briefing

 

Poll Reveals South East London Fury

Last week, News Shopper asked readers if Sir Keir should quit after promoting ex-Labour minister Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to the US. Critics slammed the move, citing Mandelson’s past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Out of 1,408 verified votes, a clear majority in South East London demanded Sir Keir’s resignation. Here’s the breakdown:

  • 652 South East London voters said “Resign!”
  • 465 from the same region backed Sir Keir to stay
  • Outside South East London, 183 want him gone, 84 want him to remain
  • Only 24 remained unsure

The data shows about 58% of South East Londoners want Sir Keir to quit, versus 42% who don’t.

Top Aides Flee Amid Growing Backlash

The scandal escalated with two senior Downing Street aides stepping down. Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney took “full responsibility” for advising Mandelson’s appointment and resigned early this month. Communications Director Tim Allan followed, eager to “allow a new Number 10 team to be built.”

Sir Keir even scrapped a public speech on February 9, opting instead to brief MPs and staff on the fallout. He issued a rare apology to Epstein’s victims but flat-out refused to resign, vowing to lead the government through the storm.

Peerage Row Adds Fuel to the Fire

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir faced fresh heat over nominating Matthew Doyle, his former communications chief, for a peerage. Doyle previously campaigned for Labour councillor Sean Morton — later convicted for possessing child abuse images.

Starmer admitted Doyle had not been fully honest during vetting and stripped him of the Labour whip. But critics say this is just another blunder in a string of shady appointments tied to sexual misconduct.

Opponents Call for Starmer’s Head

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch tore into the PM, accusing him of stuffing the government with “hypocrites and paedophile apologists.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar hinted a leadership shake-up might be unavoidable. Several Labour backbenchers and unions have voiced their worries, though some senior ministers remain loyal and no cabinet resignations have followed.

Starmer Clings to Power Despite Uproar

National polls reflect an electorate divided but increasingly sceptical of Sir Keir’s leadership. Still, the PM insists he will not quit. “I will never walk away,” Starmer declared, determined to lead Labour into the next general election “from the front.”

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fraud and ScamsWeather Disruption

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Man Found Dead in Southampton Park as Emergency Crews Swarm Scene

UK News

NEIGHBOUR ATTACK Knife-Wielding Woman Storms Neighbour’s Flat

Court News, Crime, London, UK News

STREET CLEAN Knife Carrier Locked Up as Police Crack Down on Street Weapons

Crime, UK News

CREAMFIELDS Chorley Man Jailed for Trying to Smuggle Class A, B & C Drugs into Daresbury Festival

Crime, UK News

STREET BRAWL Hero Cop Brutally Beaten in Shocking Good Friday Brawl

UK News

KNIFE CRIME Sheffield Man Jailed for Brutal Neck Stabbing

Crime, UK News

UNTAXED Drug Dealer Busted After Cops Spot Uninsured Car – Cocaine Found Hidden in Pants

Crime, London, UK News

OVER THE LIMIT Foreign Lorry Driver Charged After A303 Crash with Drink Driving

UK News, Wiltshire

SKATE PARK ATTACK First Picture Released of Man Stabbed to Death at Northampton Skate Park

Crime, UK News

FIRST PICTURE Tragic Skate Park Stabbing: Police Name Victim as Mason Miller

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MURDER PROBE Man in His 40s Fatally Stabbed in Wimbledon outside Korean restaurant – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News, Crime, London

Man in His 40s Fatally Stabbed in Wimbledon outside Korean restaurant – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News, Crime, London

SEXUAL PREDATOR ‘Big Money’ Bragging Man Jailed for Brutal Solihull Park Attack

UK News

‘Big Money’ Bragging Man Jailed for Brutal Solihull Park Attack

UK News

PADDINGTON BEAR BAFTA 2026: Battle Lines Drawn in Star-Studded Showdown

Crime, UK News

BAFTA 2026: Battle Lines Drawn in Star-Studded Showdown

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Walthamstow Stabbing

Crime, UK News

Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Walthamstow Stabbing

Crime, UK News

FIRST PICTURE Suspected Gunman Named in Mar-a-Lago Shooting

UK News

Suspected Gunman Named in Mar-a-Lago Shooting

UK News

ARSON PROBE Major Blaze Ravages Specialist School in Devon

UK News

Major Blaze Ravages Specialist School in Devon

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

WEEKEND OF VIOLENCE ACROSS LONDON Murder Probe Launched After Man Stabbed to Death in Wimbledon

Crime, London, UK News

Murder Probe Launched After Man Stabbed to Death in Wimbledon

Crime, London, UK News

Mathematical symbols are a universal language for describing the technical parameters of a car

UK News

Mathematical symbols are a universal language for describing the technical parameters of a car

UK News

CHURCH BLAZE Blaze Tears Through Southall Church – Major Fire Response Underway

London, UK News

Blaze Tears Through Southall Church – Major Fire Response Underway

London, UK News
Watch Live