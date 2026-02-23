Snapchat Drug Dealer Locked Up

A 23-year-old man from Rugeley has been slammed with jail time for selling cocaine via Snapchat. Reece Caven was sentenced to two years and four months at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday, 19 February, after admitting his role in offering the Class A drug for sale.

Police Smash Snapchat Drug Ring

In January, Staffordshire’s major and organised crime team swooped on a suspect and seized a phone. It revealed messages from Caven advertising cocaine in the local area. The very next day, officers arrested Caven at his home and confiscated the device he used to hawk drugs.

At the time of his arrest, Caven was already out on licence from a previous prison sentence.

Cracking Down on Crime in Staffordshire

Caven pleaded guilty at a court hearing on 6 February. Staffordshire Police are relentless in their fight against organised crime. Last year alone, more than 350 people were arrested and 121 charged, racking up a combined 439 years behind bars for offenders.

Staffordshire Police say: “We’re working tirelessly to keep our communities safe from drug crime.”

