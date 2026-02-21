Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

TRIPLE STABBING ONE DEAD Teen killed in brutal stabbing outside Smethwick mosque

  Murder probe launched after vicious attack A shocking stabbing outside a mosque in Smethwick...

Published: 8:38 am February 21, 2026
Updated: 2:23 am February 23, 2026

 

Murder probe launched after vicious attack

A shocking stabbing outside a mosque in Smethwick has left an 18-year-old dead. West Midlands Police say they were called to chaos on Oldbury Road just before 9pm on 20 February. The young man was found with critical injuries and sadly died at the scene.

Two others were injured, but not life-threatening

Two other males, aged 19 and 22, were also hurt and rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, their injuries are not life-threatening. Police are scouring CCTV and gathering evidence as the investigation ramps up.

Not currently seen as a hate crime

Police stressed the stabbing is not being treated as religiously or racially motivated — but they are working to nail down exactly what sparked the violence and who was involved.

Police urge witnesses to come forward

Officers are appealing for anyone with information, including mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact them on 101. Quote log number 4896 of 20 February. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Extra officers will patrol the streets in the coming days to reassure the community shaken by this horrific attack.

Related News

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimeWeather Disruption

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

Man Found Dead in Southampton Park as Emergency Crews Swarm Scene

UK News

NEIGHBOUR ATTACK Knife-Wielding Woman Storms Neighbour’s Flat

Court News, Crime, London, UK News

STREET CLEAN Knife Carrier Locked Up as Police Crack Down on Street Weapons

Crime, UK News

CREAMFIELDS Chorley Man Jailed for Trying to Smuggle Class A, B & C Drugs into Daresbury Festival

Crime, UK News

STREET BRAWL Hero Cop Brutally Beaten in Shocking Good Friday Brawl

UK News

KNIFE CRIME Sheffield Man Jailed for Brutal Neck Stabbing

Crime, UK News

UNTAXED Drug Dealer Busted After Cops Spot Uninsured Car – Cocaine Found Hidden in Pants

Crime, London, UK News

OVER THE LIMIT Foreign Lorry Driver Charged After A303 Crash with Drink Driving

UK News, Wiltshire

SKATE PARK ATTACK First Picture Released of Man Stabbed to Death at Northampton Skate Park

Crime, UK News

FIRST PICTURE Tragic Skate Park Stabbing: Police Name Victim as Mason Miller

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MURDER PROBE Man in His 40s Fatally Stabbed in Wimbledon outside Korean restaurant – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News, Crime, London

Man in His 40s Fatally Stabbed in Wimbledon outside Korean restaurant – Murder Probe Underway

Breaking News, Crime, London

SEXUAL PREDATOR ‘Big Money’ Bragging Man Jailed for Brutal Solihull Park Attack

UK News

‘Big Money’ Bragging Man Jailed for Brutal Solihull Park Attack

UK News

PADDINGTON BEAR BAFTA 2026: Battle Lines Drawn in Star-Studded Showdown

Crime, UK News

BAFTA 2026: Battle Lines Drawn in Star-Studded Showdown

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Walthamstow Stabbing

Crime, UK News

Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Walthamstow Stabbing

Crime, UK News

FIRST PICTURE Suspected Gunman Named in Mar-a-Lago Shooting

UK News

Suspected Gunman Named in Mar-a-Lago Shooting

UK News

ARSON PROBE Major Blaze Ravages Specialist School in Devon

UK News

Major Blaze Ravages Specialist School in Devon

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

WEEKEND OF VIOLENCE ACROSS LONDON Murder Probe Launched After Man Stabbed to Death in Wimbledon

Crime, London, UK News

Murder Probe Launched After Man Stabbed to Death in Wimbledon

Crime, London, UK News

Mathematical symbols are a universal language for describing the technical parameters of a car

UK News

Mathematical symbols are a universal language for describing the technical parameters of a car

UK News

CHURCH BLAZE Blaze Tears Through Southall Church – Major Fire Response Underway

London, UK News

Blaze Tears Through Southall Church – Major Fire Response Underway

London, UK News
Watch Live