Murder probe launched after vicious attack

A shocking stabbing outside a mosque in Smethwick has left an 18-year-old dead. West Midlands Police say they were called to chaos on Oldbury Road just before 9pm on 20 February. The young man was found with critical injuries and sadly died at the scene.

Two others were injured, but not life-threatening

Two other males, aged 19 and 22, were also hurt and rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, their injuries are not life-threatening. Police are scouring CCTV and gathering evidence as the investigation ramps up.

Not currently seen as a hate crime

Police stressed the stabbing is not being treated as religiously or racially motivated — but they are working to nail down exactly what sparked the violence and who was involved.

Police urge witnesses to come forward

Officers are appealing for anyone with information, including mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact them on 101. Quote log number 4896 of 20 February. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Extra officers will patrol the streets in the coming days to reassure the community shaken by this horrific attack.