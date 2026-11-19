The family of a 21-year-old man stabbed to death in Tottenham have remembered him as a cherished son with a “beautiful spirit”, as detectives continue their murder investigation.

Thomas Oduro died after being stabbed near Lordship Recreation Ground on Lordship Lane on Friday 13 November 2026.

Metropolitan Police officers were called at 6.07pm. London Ambulance Service crews also attended, but Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an emotional tribute released through the Metropolitan Police, his family described him as a funny, kind and caring young man who brought happiness to those around him.

They said: “Thomas was a funny, kind and caring young man whose smile could light up any room. He had an infectious laugh, a beautiful spirit and a warmth that made everyone around him feel loved.”

They said Thomas had dreams to pursue and a future ahead of him, adding: “Our family has been left with unimaginable pain and an emptiness that words cannot describe.”

His relatives said they wanted him to be remembered for the love and joy he brought to others, rather than the way his life ended.

“Alongside our grief, we remain united in our determination to seek the truth and demand answers,” they said.

Man arrested in Dublin

A 30-year-old man from Tottenham was arrested in Dublin on suspicion of murder on Monday 17 November after enquiries involving the Metropolitan Police, Crown Prosecution Service and international authorities.

Police said he remained in custody in Ireland ahead of an extradition hearing listed for 7 December. No charge has been announced in the information released.

Detectives stressed that their investigation remains active and they are working to identify everyone who may have been involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke said: “Our officers have worked quickly to secure an arrest, and our enquiries are continuing at pace.”

He urged anyone who saw suspicious behaviour between 5pm and 6pm on Friday 13 November, or people entering or leaving Lordship Recreation Ground, to come forward.

Officers have increased patrols in the area as the investigation continues.

Police appeal for witnesses

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting CAD 5439/13NOV26, or submit information through the official police investigation portal.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.