FIRST PICTURE Tragic Skate Park Stabbing: Police Name Victim as Mason Miller

Northamptonshire was rocked by a deadly attack at a local skate park. Police have identified...

Published: 10:38 am February 22, 2026
Updated: 1:40 am February 23, 2026

Northamptonshire was rocked by a deadly attack at a local skate park. Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Mason Miller, fatally stabbed at Ringway Skate Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Murder Probe Underway After Shocking Briar Hill Attack

The fatal stabbing happened around 3.30pm in the Briar Hill area. A second victim, a 17-year-old, remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Dozens of officers are working around the clock on this murder investigation.

Detectives have been conducting house-to-house enquiries and stepped up police patrols to reassure the local community.

Detective Inspector Pleads for Public Help

“This remains a murder investigation, and our thoughts first and foremost remain with Mason’s family at this difficult time,” said Detective Inspector Matt Bly of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit.

“The family understandably are still trying to come to terms with Wednesday’s tragic events and, as such, have asked for complete privacy at this time.”

“We are working hard to piece together what happened and find those responsible. Public help is vital – if anyone has CCTV, doorbell or mobile footage, please come forward urgently.”

Three Teens Charged, Released on Bail

As part of the ongoing investigation, two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old were charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. They appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Saturday and were released on conditional bail under local authority care.

How to Help Police

  • Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
  • Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.
  • Quote incident number 26000098294 when providing information.

The community remains shaken after this brutal attack at a place where kids should feel safe. Police vow to catch those responsible for Mason Miller’s death.

Topics :Knife Crime

Watch Live