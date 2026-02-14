Derelict Building Blaze Sparks Urgent Warning in Canterbury

Smoke Fears Prompt Urgent Advice

Residents and travellers near St George’s Place, Canterbury, are being urged to keep windows and doors firmly shut as thick smoke billows from a fire engulfing a derelict building.

Fire crews are making strong headway using hose reel jets, but the incident is ongoing. The road close to the scene has been shut, causing traffic chaos in the area.

Emergency Services Battle the Blaze

Originally, ten fire engines responded, but the operation has since ramped up to 15 engines plus a height vehicle to tackle the stubborn flames.

Firefighters continue to work tirelessly to extinguish the fire and prevent further danger to the community.

Spread the Word

If you know anyone in the area who might not have internet access, please quickly share this vital safety advice. Stay tuned for updates and stay safe!