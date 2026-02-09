Watch Live
ROAD RAGE ATTACK Driver Assaulted After Smash Near Northfleet – Police Hunt Witnesses

A driver was attacked following a collision on New Barn Road, near Northfleet. Now, Kent...

Published: 12:31 pm February 9, 2026
Updated: 12:31 pm February 9, 2026
Witnesses Sought After Shocking Sittingbourne Assault – UKNIP

A driver was attacked following a collision on New Barn Road, near Northfleet. Now, Kent Police are urgently calling for witnesses and dashcam footage to help crack the case.

Road Closed as Police Investigate Assault After Crash

The incident happened at 8.52am on Saturday, 7 February 2026. Officers rushed to the scene and shut the road to investigate. The victim, a man in his 20s, was reportedly assaulted after the collision. He was taken to the hospital with injuries, though thankfully, they are not life-threatening.

Suspect Arrested and Released on Bail

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm at the scene. He has since been released on conditional bail as inquiries continue.

Police Urge Anyone With Information to Come Forward

If you witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage, police want to hear from you. Call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/21052/26.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.

